Medically Prescribed Apps Market 2018 Global Industry Applications, Key Developments, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2023
Medically prescribed apps are software applications which is designed to help individuals manage their medical routine, calculate medical data, help acquire information regarding the availability of doctors, determination of critical health parameters, provide e-prescriptions, notifies about new treatment options and much more.
The demands for the medication prescribed apps are high due to increased prevalence of different lifestyle diseases such as diabetes & obesity, which requires continuous monitoring. These apps are used to continuously monitor the health of a person and notify him of new and available treatment along with their cost. They can be downloaded from the Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Medically Prescribed Apps will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medically Prescribed Apps market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Wellness Management Apps
Diseases And Treatment Management Apps
Diseases Specific Apps
Others
Segmentation by application:
Diabetes Management
Multi-Parameter Tracker
Cardiac Monitoring
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Pathfinder
InnovationM
Fueled
Sourcebits Technologies
WillowTree
Y Media Labs
OpenXcell
ArcTouch
Contus
Intellectsoft
Savvy Apps
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medically Prescribed Apps market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Medically Prescribed Apps market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medically Prescribed Apps players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medically Prescribed Apps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
