Menthol Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

This report studies the global Menthol market status and forecast, categorizes the global Menthol market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes.

The data of the report is based on the menthol product with purity of 99%min. And other products in lower menthol purity have been converted in the equivalent of 100%.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Menthol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 5390 million US$ in 2024, from 3850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Menthol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

Market Products / Types:

Natural Type

Synthetical Type

Market Applications / End-Users:

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the MENTHOL Market.

