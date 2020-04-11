Microseismic Monitoring Technology Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2019 – 2025
Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market 2019
Microseismic monitoring provides detailed information about the microseismicity of an area and how a rock is responding to mining or oil & gas production activities. It leads to increased efficiency and optimized operations. It is a valuable tool in understanding what a hydraulic fracture is doing in real time. Microseismic technology is significantly used in reservoir monitoring and domestic mining production monitoring abroad. It is an essential technology to enhance oil & gas production in exploration and development. Shale gas development depends primarily on large-scale fracturing through the establishment of long and wide artificial fractures that connect a large number of very complex fracture networks, thereby increasing the pressure relief area. Microseismic monitoring technology plays a significant role in understanding artificial fracture geometry, improving measures of increasing production, and monitoring the effect of adding more wells.
In 2018, the global Microseismic Monitoring Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Microseismic Monitoring Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microseismic Monitoring Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Schlumberger Limited
ESG Solutions
Halliburton Company
MicroSeismic, Inc.
Geospace Technologies Corporation
ION Geophysical Corporation
Landtech Geophysics Ltd.
Weir-Jones Group
Guralp Systems Limited
Fairfield Geotechnologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Mining
Oil & Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Mining
1.5.3 Oil & Gas
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Size
2.2 Microseismic Monitoring Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Microseismic Monitoring Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Microseismic Monitoring Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12 International Players Profiles
