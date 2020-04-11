Microseismic Monitoring Technology Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2019 – 2025

Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market 2019

Microseismic monitoring provides detailed information about the microseismicity of an area and how a rock is responding to mining or oil & gas production activities. It leads to increased efficiency and optimized operations. It is a valuable tool in understanding what a hydraulic fracture is doing in real time. Microseismic technology is significantly used in reservoir monitoring and domestic mining production monitoring abroad. It is an essential technology to enhance oil & gas production in exploration and development. Shale gas development depends primarily on large-scale fracturing through the establishment of long and wide artificial fractures that connect a large number of very complex fracture networks, thereby increasing the pressure relief area. Microseismic monitoring technology plays a significant role in understanding artificial fracture geometry, improving measures of increasing production, and monitoring the effect of adding more wells.

In 2018, the global Microseismic Monitoring Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Microseismic Monitoring Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microseismic Monitoring Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger Limited

ESG Solutions

Halliburton Company

MicroSeismic, Inc.

Geospace Technologies Corporation

ION Geophysical Corporation

Landtech Geophysics Ltd.

Weir-Jones Group

Guralp Systems Limited

Fairfield Geotechnologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

