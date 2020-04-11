Mobile Payments Market Drivers, Revenue, Thematic Research, Growth, Application and Industry Demand Analysis
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Mobile Payments Market-Thematic Research” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends
Mobile Payments-Global Thematic Research : The mobile payments industry is at a watershed. This year, the number of mobile payment transactions will surpass those for online payments for the first time, according to Capgemini’s World Payments Report 2014.
Mobile payment transactions open up the possibility of capturing data that can help target marketing campaigns and loyalty programmes. Technology giants in a position to benefit from this trend include Groupon, PayPal, Google, Alibaba, Facebook and Tencent.
In this report, we look at mobile payments, key players, trends, industry analysis, vlaue chain and technology briefing of the industry.
Scope
This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our “thematic engine”.
About our Thematic Research Ecosystem
GlobalData has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, GlobalData’s thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, GlobalData tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in GlobalData’s “thematic engine” help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Single Theme report, offering in-depth research into a specific theme. It identifies winners and losers based on technology leadership, market position and other factors.
Table of Contents
PLAYERS
TRENDS
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Definition
Five types of mobile payment transactions
Market size
Market shares
Issuers and acquirers
Payment networks
Technology companies
VALUE CHAIN
Walking through the value chain
Understanding the flow of payment processing fees
Identifying the most disruptive mobile payment business models
Hardware-based technologies
Near Field Communications
Bluetooth Low Energy
Quick Response Code
Cloud-based technologies
Cloud-based mobile wallets
Cloud-based card readers
PP money transfers
Mobile marketing
Operator-centric technologies
Direct carrier billing
PP money transfer
Operator run mobile wallets using the Trusted Service Manager (TSM) model
Payment processing technologies
Payment networks
Payment service providers
Risk management service providers
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING
The big four mobile payment platforms
Apple Pay
Google HCE
Samsung Pay
PayPal
Comparing the three big hardware-based mobile payment platforms
Comparing hardware-based vs cloud-based mobile payments
COMPANIES SECTION
Listed companies operating in the mobile payments space
Private companies operating in the mobile payments space
VALUATION TABLES
GLOSSARY
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
