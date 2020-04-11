Mobile POS Systems Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2024

Mobile POS Systems Industry 2019

Description:-

A mobile POS (mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems Device, Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems has become more mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported Mobile POS Systems Device.

Although the market competition of Mobile POS Systems is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Mobile POS Systems and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Mobile POS Systems market is valued at 170 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 510 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile POS Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile POS Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile POS Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Square

Ingenico

iZettle

Intuit

Payleven

PayPal

Adyen

CHARGE Anywhere

VeriFone Inc

PAX

Newland

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Card Reader

Chip-and-PIN Reader

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality Industry

Other

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Mobile POS Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile POS Systems

1.2 Classification of Mobile POS Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile POS Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Mobile POS Systems Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Card Reader

1.2.4 Chip-and-PIN Reader

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Mobile POS Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile POS Systems Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.3.4 Hospitality Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Mobile POS Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile POS Systems Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile POS Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile POS Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile POS Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile POS Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile POS Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile POS Systems (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Square

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile POS Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Square Mobile POS Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ingenico

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile POS Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ingenico Mobile POS Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 iZettle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile POS Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 iZettle Mobile POS Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Intuit

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile POS Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Intuit Mobile POS Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Payleven

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile POS Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Payleven Mobile POS Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 PayPal

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile POS Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 PayPal Mobile POS Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Adyen

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile POS Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Adyen Mobile POS Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

