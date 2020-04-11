Modified Starch Market : Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Modified Starch Market will exceed US$ 13 Billion by the end of year 2024. Modified starches are obtained from native starches as a result of physical, enzymatic or chemical processing methods in order to improve the performance of the starch and to respond to the needs of consumers, giving other improved functionality or behavior other than the native starch.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1380390

Some of the various properties of Modified Starch over Native Starch include:

Easier food preparation

To increase the visco-stability

The ability to stand different temperatures (excessive heat, freezing, etc)

The ability to increase the shelf life of the desired property

Today, modified starch is being widely used as one of the major ingredients in various industries including food and non-food, pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, beverages and chemicals, which has the potential to augment its market in the recent years.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of raw materials, the modified starch market is segmented as Corn, Wheat, Cassava and Potato. Practically, modified starches are used in all starch applications, such as emulsifier, binder, thickening agent, and stabilizer in food and on-food industries.

Modified starch market is also segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as Confectionery and Drinks, Processed food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals and other non-food. Modified starch is widely used in confectionery, bakery and dairy products to enhance their texture and stability and in pharmaceutical industry; it is used in the formulation of tablets.

Regional Outlook – Americas have the maximum production share

On the basis of regions, the modified starch market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The modified starch market is mostly dominated by Americas and Asia-Pacific. While on the basis of production, Americas is having the maximum production share among all the regions studied in this report.

Modified Starch Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global modified starch market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Renub Research report titled “Modified Starch Market, Production & Forecast, Sectors (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Regions (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), Segments (Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Non-food), Company Analysis” studies the global modified starch market and production. This 180 page report with 153 Figures provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, market and production trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

The report have been analyzed from 2 major viewpoints and further studied by 2 different perspectives.

1. Global Modified Starch Market

Raw Materials

Regions

2. Global Modified Starch Production

Raw Materials

Regions

Segmentation based on Raw Materials

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Segmentation based on Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Segmentation based on Industry

Confectionery and Drinks

Processed Food

Corrugating and Paper Making

Feed

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Other non-food

Key Players Covered in the Report

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols LTD

Gulshan Polyols Limited

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1380390

Key Highlights of this Report Include

What will be market for Global Modified Starch by 2024?

How much amount of modified starch will be produced globally by 2024?

Comprehensive geographic analysis of modified starch

Up-to-date analyses of modified starch market and production

Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Major competitors’ financial highlights

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/