Modified Starch Market : Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Modified Starch Market will exceed US$ 13 Billion by the end of year 2024. Modified starches are obtained from native starches as a result of physical, enzymatic or chemical processing methods in order to improve the performance of the starch and to respond to the needs of consumers, giving other improved functionality or behavior other than the native starch.
Some of the various properties of Modified Starch over Native Starch include:
Easier food preparation
To increase the visco-stability
The ability to stand different temperatures (excessive heat, freezing, etc)
The ability to increase the shelf life of the desired property
Today, modified starch is being widely used as one of the major ingredients in various industries including food and non-food, pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, beverages and chemicals, which has the potential to augment its market in the recent years.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of raw materials, the modified starch market is segmented as Corn, Wheat, Cassava and Potato. Practically, modified starches are used in all starch applications, such as emulsifier, binder, thickening agent, and stabilizer in food and on-food industries.
Modified starch market is also segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as Confectionery and Drinks, Processed food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals and other non-food. Modified starch is widely used in confectionery, bakery and dairy products to enhance their texture and stability and in pharmaceutical industry; it is used in the formulation of tablets.
Regional Outlook – Americas have the maximum production share
On the basis of regions, the modified starch market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The modified starch market is mostly dominated by Americas and Asia-Pacific. While on the basis of production, Americas is having the maximum production share among all the regions studied in this report.
Modified Starch Market Key Players
Some of the key players in the global modified starch market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
Renub Research report titled “Modified Starch Market, Production & Forecast, Sectors (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Regions (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), Segments (Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Non-food), Company Analysis” studies the global modified starch market and production. This 180 page report with 153 Figures provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, market and production trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.
The report have been analyzed from 2 major viewpoints and further studied by 2 different perspectives.
1. Global Modified Starch Market
Raw Materials
Regions
2. Global Modified Starch Production
Raw Materials
Regions
Segmentation based on Raw Materials
Corn
Wheat
Cassava
Potato
Segmentation based on Region
Americas
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Segmentation based on Industry
Confectionery and Drinks
Processed Food
Corrugating and Paper Making
Feed
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
Other non-food
Key Players Covered in the Report
Cargill
Ingredion
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tate & Lyle
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols LTD
Gulshan Polyols Limited
