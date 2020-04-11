Network Sandboxing Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Network Sandboxing Software Market

Description

Network-based sandboxing is a proven technique for detecting malware and targeted attacks. Network sandboxes monitor network traffic for suspicious objects and automatically submit them to the sandbox environment, where they are analyzed and assigned malware probability scores and severity ratings. Sandboxing technology has been used for years by malware researchers at security companies and even in some large enterprises that are highly security conscious. Traditionally, using a sandbox has been an intensive effort requiring advanced skills. The malware researcher manually submits a suspicious object into the sandbox and analyzes it before flagging it as malware or not. By adding automated features to sandboxing technology (automatically submitting suspicious objects and automatically generating alerts)

Scope of the Report:

The global Network Sandboxing Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Sandboxing Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Network Sandboxing Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Sandboxing Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Proofpoint

McAfee

Fortinet

Zscaler

Check Point Software

Trend Micro

Forcepoint

Lastline

AhnLab

FireEye

Symantec

WatchGuard

Cyphort

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Windows

iOS

Android

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Network Sandboxing Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Sandboxing Software

1.2 Classification of Network Sandboxing Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Network Sandboxing Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Network Sandboxing Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Network Sandboxing Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Sandboxing Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Windows

1.3.3 iOS

1.3.4 Android

1.4 Global Network Sandboxing Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Network Sandboxing Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Network Sandboxing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Network Sandboxing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Network Sandboxing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Network Sandboxing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Network Sandboxing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Network Sandboxing Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Proofpoint

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Network Sandboxing Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Proofpoint Network Sandboxing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 McAfee

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Network Sandboxing Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 McAfee Network Sandboxing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

