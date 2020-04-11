Open Banking Market Size, Drivers, Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Thematic Research, Industry Trends and Forecasts

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Open Banking Market-Thematic Research” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends

Open Banking-Thematic Research : Regulatory and technological developments are driving the introduction of open banking, where consumers will have the power to grant third parties the right to access their account and transaction data. Banks that embrace the concept will be able to become one-stop shops for the best products on the market, crowdsource the development of new services, and generate revenue by selling access to their data and capabilities.

The single biggest factor that will determine the long-term success or failure of open banking is consumer adoption. Open banking has got off to a slow start, with low levels of public awareness and the failure of banks to meet the January deadline for API implementation limiting adoption to date.

Banks can employ a number of different strategies to exploit the opportunities afforded by open banking. Using the bank as a marketplace strategy, banks will transform themselves into portals, using their open APIs to allow third-party services to be accessed from within their own platforms.

Request a sample of “Open Banking Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/82088

Open banking widens out the lending value chain to encompass third party providers. These comprise both full-service lenders and specialists that deal with specific aspects of the lending process. They will use one of two key distribution strategies: either using a bank’s marketplace for third-party products or direct-to-consumer distribution.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of open banking, including a detailed examination of the key players shaping the new environment. The report offers insight into –

– How open banking will disrupt existing value chains in retail banking

– The technological, macroeconomic, strategist, and regulatory factors that are driving open banking

– Which providers are currently taking a lead in exploiting the opportunities afforded by open banking.

Purchase “Open Banking Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/82088

Reasons to buy

– Understand how open banking will affect how you can generate value in lending, payments, and the provision of account information services.

– Learn which of your competitors are leading the way in open banking and what they are doing.

– Equip yourself to deal with the disruption that open banking will cause in lending, savings and investments, credit scoring, account information services, payments, insurance, and loyalty schemes.

Companies Mentioned:

Banco Original

BBVA

Capital One

Chase

Credit Agricole

Danske Bank

DBS

Deutsche Bank

Fidor Bank

Monzo

Nordea

N26

OCBC

Starling Bank

UniCredit

Wells Fargo

Backbase

Finastra

FIS

IBM

OpenWrks

Railsbank

Silicon Valley Bank

solarisBank

Sutor Bank

Temenos

TrueLayer

Bud Financial

First Direct

Fractal Labs

HSBC

ING

Tink

Amazon

Apple

Citi

TransferWise

Chip

Moneybox

Raisin

Business Finance Compared

Funding Options

iwoca

Habito

SafetyNet Credit

Zopa

ClearScore

Credit Kudos

CreditLadder

Anorak

Kasko

Flux

Tail

Yoyo

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

OPEN BANKING BRIEFING 4

TRENDS 5

Technology themes 5

Macroeconomic and strategic themes 6

Regulatory themes 7

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 10

Lending and account information services will be the most affected activities 10

Market size and growth forecasts 11

Timeline 12

THE LENDING VALUE CHAIN 13

Banks will create marketplaces to distribute third-party products 13

THE PAYMENTS VALUE CHAIN 15

PISPs are well-positioned to dominate the new landscape 16

THE ACCOUNT INFORMATION VALUE CHAIN 17

Consumers are receptive to account information services 18

SMEs will adopt account information services more quickly than consumers 19

COMPANIES SECTION 20

Banks 20

Vendors and facilitators 22

Account information and PFM 24

Payments 25

Savings and investments 26

SME lending 27

Consumer lending 28

Credit scoring and profiling 29

Insurance 30

Loyalty 30

GLOSSARY 31

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 32

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com