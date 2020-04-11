Organic Rice Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Organic Rice Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Organic Rice Market

The global Organic Rice market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Rice market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Rice in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Rice in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Organic Rice market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Rice market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Doguet’s Rice

Randallorganic

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

RiceSelect

Texas Best Organics

CAPITAL RICE

YINCHUAN

URMATT

Vien Phu

SUNRISE foodstuff JSC

KHAOKHO TALAYPU

BEIDAHUANG

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

HUICHUN FILED RICE

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

Market size by Product

Polished Glutinous Rice(Sticky Rice)

Indica(Long-Shaped Rice)

Polished Round-Grained Rice

Market size by End User

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Organic Rice market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic Rice market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Organic Rice companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Organic Rice submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Rice are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Organic Rice market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Rice Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Product

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Organic Rice Market Size

2.1.1 Global Organic Rice Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Organic Rice Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Organic Rice Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Organic Rice Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Organic Rice Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Organic Rice Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Organic Rice Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Organic Rice Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Organic Rice Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Organic Rice Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Organic Rice Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Organic Rice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Organic Rice Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Organic Rice Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Organic Rice Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Organic Rice Sales by Product

4.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue by Product

4.3 Organic Rice Price by Product

……………………..

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Organic Rice Product Picture

Table Organic Rice Market Segments

Table Key Manufacturers Organic Rice Covered

Table Global Organic Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K MT) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025

