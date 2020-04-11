Pernicious Anemia Treatment Market Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2025

Anemia is a condition where blood is deficient in red blood cells (RBCs). Pernicious anemia occurs when the body’s capacity to absorb vitamin B12, which is required to make healthy red blood cells, is reduced. It is a rare condition. As per the Journal of Blood Medicine, the prevalence of pernicious anemia is about 0.1% in the normal population, while in aged people (people over 60 years) the prevalence is about 1.9%. Previously, the disease was incurable due to lack of available treatment options. However, it is now easily treatable due to availability of medicines.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pernicious-anemia-treatment-market.html

The symptoms of pernicious anemia are not severe initially, and therefore it is difficult to diagnose. Commonly occurring symptoms include weakness, headaches, weight loss, and in rare cases some neurological problems. The most important sources of vitamin B12 include meat, eggs, poultry, dairy products, and nutritional supplements. In moderate to severe cases, vitamin B12 injections are provided to the patient to counteract deficiency symptoms. Vitamin B12 is available in the form of cyanocobalamin or hydroxocobalamin injections. When vitamin B12 levels are close to normal after treatment with injections, oral doses in the form of pills, sprays, and gels can be provided.

High prevalence of the condition is a major factor likely to drive the global pernicious anemia treatment market during the forecast period. Development of pipeline products, high number of women of reproductive age, unhealthy lifestyle, and complications during pregnancy primarily in developing countries are some of the factors expected to propel the global pernicious anemia treatment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population, robust R&D, and improving health care infrastructure are projected to boost the global pernicious anemia treatment market. However, factors such as lack of awareness about health in several developing countries and high cost of drugs are anticipated to restrain the global pernicious anemia treatment market during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40967

The global pernicious anemia treatment market can be segmented based on the route of administration of drug, region, and distribution channel. Based on the route of administration, the pernicious anemia treatment market can be classified into parenteral, oral, nasal, and topical. The parenteral route segment accounts for a dominant share of the market due to higher availability and stability of drugs in the injectable form and major requirement of drugs in the injectable form during urgencies .In terms of distribution channel, the global pernicious anemia treatment market can be categorized into retail store, pharmacy, and e-commerce. The e-commerce segment is expected to account for a prominent market share in 2025 as shopping online offers convenience to consumers.

Based on region, the global pernicious anemia treatment market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global pernicious anemia treatment market during the forecast period. Rise in incidence of the condition and unhealthy lifestyle are projected to drive the pernicious anemia treatment market in this region. Furthermore, increase in health care expenditure, advanced technology, increase in research activities, and rise in awareness about pernicious anemia are expected to augment the pernicious anemia treatment market in North America. Europe is also anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global pernicious anemia treatment market. The pernicious anemia treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in health care expenditure, rise in geriatric population, surge in disposable income, high prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness, and complications during pregnancy in many rural areas.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40967

Key players operating in the global anemia drugs market are AMAG Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Galenica, Daiichi Sankyo, and Pharmacosmos.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com