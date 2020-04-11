Pollution Monitoring Equipment Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2022

Pollution Monitoring Equipment: Introduction

Increasing government regulations on reducing pollution is the key factor drives the growth of global pollution monitoring equipment market. Pollution monitoring equipment is a designed with sensors and software, which helps to monitor the water, soil, and noise pollution. Air pollution monitoring equipment are majorly used to monitor the quality of the air in various indoor and outdoor environments. Water pollution monitoring equipment is widely used in municipal and industrial sector. Soil monitoring equipment are predominately used in agriculture and municipal solid waste treatment. Noise pollution control are widely used by municipal and industrial sector. Pollution monitoring equipment can provide intelligent data and enable real-time analysis, which helps to take critical decision on environmental protection measures.

Pollution Monitoring Equipment: Market Dynamics

Expanding compliance requirements, stringent government regulations on pollution control, and continuous improvement in mandatory reporting structure by various environmental agencies are the key factors contributes the growth of global pollution monitoring equipment market. Additionally, global initiatives to reduce pollution, growing awareness among governments to reduce environmental pollution and increasing investment in environmental management solutions, further accelerates the growth of global pollution monitoring equipment market. Also, rising health concerns related to air pollution, growing awareness on green building technologies and increasing focus on utilizing emissions real time data & analytics solutions to improve efficiency further expected to fuel the growth of global pollution monitoring equipment market. However, high deployment cost to integrate with the existing system and lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of pollution monitoring systems are the factors identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of the global pollution monitoring systems market.

Pollution Monitoring Equipment: Market Segmentation

The global pollution monitoring equipment market is segmented on the basis of pollution type, equipment type, end-user, and by region. On the basis of pollution type, the global pollution monitoring equipment market can be segmented into air pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, and soil pollution. On the basis of equipment type, the global pollution monitoring equipment market can be segmented into portable and non-portable. On the basis of end-user, the global pollution monitoring equipment market can be segmented into industrial, governmental, commercial, and educational institutes. Regionally, the global pollution monitoring equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Pollution Monitoring Equipment: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, the pollution monitoring equipment market in North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the market, due to stringent government regulations on pollution control and continuous government initiatives to reduce pollution levels. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing pollution monitoring equipment market, due to expanding manufacturing sector, transforming regulatory practices and mandatory compliance requirements.

Pollution Monitoring Equipment: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global pollution monitoring equipment market includes Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Aeroqual, TSI, Air Monitors, Environnement SA, Enviro Technology Services, Sonitus Systems., Pulsar Instruments Plc., and Gradko International Ltd.