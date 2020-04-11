Smart sprinkler controller Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2027

Smart sprinkler controller Market: Introduction

Growing interest on reducing the irrigation expenditure is the key factor contributes the growth of global smart sprinkler controller market. Smart sprinkler controller is an automated water system sprinkles water based on plats requirement without any human intervention. Smart sprinkler controller is connected to internet through Wi Fi or cable, adjusts the watering schedule based local weather data. Smart sprinkler controller delivers various advantage, including environmental sustainability, reduced labour cost, and also lowers the expense of water usage. Smart sprinkler controller utilizes adaptive algorithms to automatically determine the optimal watering schedule and adjusts watering cycles, duration and frequency. Also, smart sprinkler controller can be integrated with various home automation platforms including Google assistant, Nest, Amazon Alexa and more, provides full control over the sprinkler through smartphone.

Smart sprinkler controller Market: Market Dynamics

Rising awareness on water conservation, increasing farming operations cost and growing importance to increase farm profit by utilizing smart irrigation solutions are the primary factors drive the growth of global smart sprinkler controller market. Growing interest on automation solutions, increasing research spending on developing smart irrigation solutions using internet of things (IoT), and continuous advancement in sensing technologies accelerates the growth of global smart sprinkler controller market. Increasing government initiatives developing smart towns and cities, and growing need to monitor and control the water requirements of the field due to inadequate rainfall and water scarcity across the world fuels the growth of global smart sprinkler controller market. However, constraints related to implementation cost, and lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of smart sprinkler controllers is identified as the restraints likely to deter the progression of global smart sprinkler controller market.

Smart sprinkler controller Market: Market Segmentation

The global smart sprinkler controller market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the global smart sprinkler controller market can be segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of application the global sprinkler controller market is segmented into agriculture and non-agriculture. Regionally, the global smart sprinkler controller market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Smart sprinkler controller Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, the smart sprinkler controller market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to growing awareness on smart irrigation solutions and supportive infrastructure to install smart sprinkler in domestic and commercial applications. Asia Pacific smart sprinkler controller market is projected to be the fastest growing smart sprinkler market, due to increasing awareness on water conservation and growing interest on technology based agriculture practices.

Smart sprinkler controller Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global smart sprinkler controller market includes, Droplet Inc. Rachio, Inc., Skydrop, LLC, HUNTER INDUSTRIES., Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc., Rain Bird, RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC, Netro, NxEco, and Plaid Systems, LLC (Spruce)

