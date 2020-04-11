Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- The global snacks market was totaled at USD 387 Billion in 2017 and is expected to mask an CAGR of 2.1% during the projected period. The market of snacks is expected to thrive on the back of factors such as rapid urbanization, changing consumer’s lifestyles and others. Additionally, ready to eat food products are one of the hot trends in food industry. Further, rising preference among consumers for eating on-the-go is also augmenting the demand for packaged snacks globally. Over the time packaged snacks has become tastier and their experience is more pleasurable than ever, which is why consumer are adopting packaged snacks as a solution to their busy lifestyles. Further, availability of snacks products through different distribution channels and growing online retailing industry are expected to encourage the growth of global snacks market in near future.

Major Market Players

Ferrero Group

Nestle SA

Hershey Food Corp

Mars Incorporated

Parle Products

Cadbury

MondelÄ“z International

Petra Foods

Crown Confectionery

Brookside Foods

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

By Product Type

Salty Snacks

o Potato Chips

o Tortilla Chips

o Popcorns

o Other Salted Snacks

Refrigerated Snacks

o Yogurt

o Cheese Snacks

o Pudding

o Others

Confections

o Chocolate Confectionery

o Sugar Confectionery

o Gum

o Cereal Bars

o Others

Vegetables & Fruit Snacks

Bakery Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Snacks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Snacks market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Snacks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Snacks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Snacks sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

