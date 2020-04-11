South Africa Medical Device Market 2024 : Rising Adoption from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to Fuel Growth

South Africa medical device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.97 percent during the forecasting period 2018 – 2024 due to public-private partnerships to develop hospitals, government new health insurance schemes and growing ageing population. It is predicted that ageing population in South Africa will double by 2050 from the present figure. Around 90 percent of the total South African market is mainly contributed by multinational healthcare company. In orthopedics, consumables, prosthetics and patient aids segments, United States is dominating in South African market. However, for cost cutting most of the medical device buyers are looking for Asian countries.

Syringe, Needle & Catheter is dominating segment in South Africa Medical Device Market

Syringe, Needle & Catheter is dominating segment in South Africa Medical Device Market but it is expected that its share will steadily decline in forecasting period 2018 – 2024. In 2017, Syringe, Needle & Catheter, Electro-Diagnostic and Imaging Parts & Accessories are the top three segments which together hold more than half of the total South Africa medical device market share. The other major segments such as Dental Products, Radiation Apparatus, Dental Instruments & Supplies, Ultra Sound, Medical X-ray Film and Dental X-ray contributed in a single digit market share in 2017.

Regulators Set New Licensing Rules for Medical Device Companies

South African Medicines Control Council set new licensing rules on August 24, 2017 for all domestic medical device companies and distributors that they must register with MCC within the specified deadline February 2018. This rule is not applicable for multinational healthcare companies but all medical device importers must obtain MCC licenses.

“South Africa Medical Device Market, Rules & Regulation, By (Syringe, Needle & Catheter Device, Electro-diagnostic, Imaging Parts & Accessories, Fixation Devices, Dental Products Device, Radiation Apparatus, Dental Instruments & Supplies, Ultra Sound, Medical X-ray Film, Scintigraphic Apparatus, CT Scanners, Ostomy Products & Dental Drills)” is a market research report published by Renub Research on medical device market of South Africa. This 92 page report with 31 Figures and 3 Tables studies the South Africa medical device market from 5 view points:

South Africa Market by (Syringe, Needle & Catheter Device, Electro-diagnostic, Imaging Parts & Accessories, Fixation Devices, Dental Products Device (Total), Radiation Apparatus, Dental Instruments & Supplies, Ultra Sound, Medical X-ray Film (flat), Scintigraphic Apparatus, CT Scanners, Ostomy Products, Dental Drills, Others)

Rules & Regulation in South Africa Medical Device and IVDs Industry

South Africa Medical Device Growth Drivers & Challenges

Medical Device Segments – Market & Forecast

Syringe, Needle & Catheter Device

Electro-diagnostic

Imaging Parts & Accessories

Fixation Devices

Dental Products Device (Total)

Radiation Apparatus

Dental Instruments & Supplies

Ultra Sound

Medical X-ray Film (flat)

Scintigraphic Apparatus

CT Scanners

Ostomy Products

Dental Drills

Others

