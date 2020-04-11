Sports Coaching Platforms Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Sports Coaching Platforms Industry 2019

Description:-

The quality of coaching athletes and coaching teams is better with the introduction of some automated process. The availability of coaching modules provides coaches with many distinct possibilities for strategic maneuvering. The ability of athlete health and muscle metrics to trainers increases options for increasing athlete effectiveness. The availability of annotated video, instantly available on the smart phone makes athletes and teams train better. Better sports at every level is made possible by the coaching platforms. Platforms offer information integration and distribution which ever is the appropriate response. Vendors are able to stimulate better conditioning and better team play. Platforms provide accelerated annotated video distribution to the right people efficiently.

In sports and fitness technology, it is not about what data can be shown, it is how meaningful the data is in terms of improving athletic performance or managing overall personal fitness. Sports coaching platforms have become a way to bring big data to the coach and help him craft on-field strategy, tuned to actionable information. Annotated video is the fundamental technology set to revolutionize sport. As it is formatted in a manner that is appropriate for viewing on a smart phone, it becomes a valuable tool for improving sporting performance. Platforms and monitoring devices are being used by athletes and coaches to make team members better players. Fitness devices are being used to increase the levels and qualities of exercise. Vendors have been forced to realize that people need interpretation of data, they need to know the meaning of data collected by the team, letting the coach communicate a coherent strategy.

Scope of the Report:

The sports coaching platforms market is experiencing enormous growth which is expected to continue in the near future. The market is mainly driven by the highly growing Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Considerable amount of investments are made by some major players to serve the end-users in the future.

Manufacturers in EU and US have advanced technology, so it is easy for them to seize the market. Their products price is higher with high quality. The world leading manufactures in these countries such as Edge10 and Tech Smith.

The products are mainly used in colleges and sports club. With the development of competitive sports, more and more attention is paid to the scientific training methods and the communication between the coach and athletes. The products are relatively new to many people, so the potential market is still huge.

The global Sports Coaching Platforms market is valued at 100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 390 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Edge10

Coach’s Eye

Sideline Sports

Siliconcoach

Fusion Sport

AMP Sports

TeamSnap

Rush Front

AtheleticLogic

TeamBuildr

VisualCoaching

Coach Logic

Firstbeat

Sport Session Planner

iGamePlanner

Yioks

Sportlyzer

TopSportsLab

SoccerLAB

SyncStrength

Champion Century

TrainingPeaks

The Sports Office

CoachLogix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Professional

Non – professional

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Soccer

Basketball

Swimming

Baseball

Others

