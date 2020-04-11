Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2025

The global markets are in a position to achieve persistent growth of the number of elderly population across the world is one the rise and require homecare oxygen treatment. Elderly people have a tendency to develop COPD and other respiratory disorders and when oxygen is supplied, it is able to enhance their quality of life with a great effect. Stationary oxygen devices administer continuous flow to serve patients who require oxygen. This ability of the devices to administer regular flow rates day and night are expected to drive the sales of stationary oxygen devices in the coming years. Some other factors that are also responsible for driving the market growth are portability of these devices, lighter in weight, quieter than earlier versions, and are usually affordable though there are reimbursements available.

The growth of the global stationary oxygen concentrators market is expected to show a steady growth over the given forecast period. Additionally, intense market competition and demand for lighter and smaller technology by patients are expected to fuel market growth.

Stationary oxygen concentrators are needed for night use by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day. Distributors are concentrated on determining which stationary oxygen concentrator supports patient lifestyle.

Major factors driving the market for stationary oxygen concentrators include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances.

The worldwide aging population.

An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases.

Advantages of newer stationary oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less

Advantages of newer stationary oxygen concentrator devices are that are somewhat quieter than the older units, and are easy to use.

They are generally affordable but reimbursement drives markets.

There has been a quantum improvement in the home based stationary oxygen concentrator technology. Less weight, more power are the characteristics of the new stationary units. The huge jump in technology is illustrated by the effectiveness of the devices in providing improved patient lifestyle.

Stationary concentrator systems are always used by a patient to supplement portable oxygen concentrators. Portable oxygen must be supplemented with standard large, bulky, and inefficient, heavy, and impractical stationary devices because the stationary devices provide a more stable source of oxygen during sleep.

“The transformation fof oxygen markets relates to going from purely stationary units to going to a combination of portable devices presents an opportunity for people who make oxygen equipment. Economies of scale and a new used along with stationary devices. This has changed the distribution modality leveraging a direct to consumer sales model, rendering obsolete homecare services. This shift in slaes model is set to change the medical oxygen industry. Home delivery markets tend to be shrinking. Users of stationary oxygen systems generally still need a stationary unit for night, but service needed is limited.”

Home oxygen therapy (HOT), is administration at home of highly concentrated oxygen produced using a therapeutic oxygen concentrator as an ongoing therapy for patients with chronic respiratory ailments. Home oxygen therapy has spread rapidly since health insurance began covering these treatments in 1985. Stationary oxygen concentrator markets at $669.5 million market in 2016 are set to become a $2.0 billion market in 2023. Steady growth is anticipated because the portable units will still need a stationary unit for sleeping throughout the forecast period.

Companies Profiled

Philips Respironics

Invacare

Chart / Caire / SeQual

AirSep

Market Participants

American Lung Association

Chart Industries

Chart Caire / AirSep / Sequal

Dräger

Drive Medical / DeVilbiss Healthcare

Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors

Inogen

Inova Labs

Invacare

Jiuxin Medical

Leistung Engineering

Longfian Scitech

Merits

