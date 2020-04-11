Tape Storage Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Tape Storage Market

The global Tape Storage market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tape Storage market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Tape Storage in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tape Storage in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tape Storage market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tape Storage market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Fujifilm

HP

IBM

Glassbridge Enterprises

Maxell

Quantum

Sony

Zetta

Lenovo

Dell

Teijin

Market size by Product

Under 680 MB

680 MB – 2.5 GB

2.5 – 12 GB

12 – 60 GB

60 – 300 GB

300 GB – 1.5 TB

Over 1.5 TB

Market size by End User

Commercial Usage

Home Usage

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tape Storage market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tape Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Tape Storage companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Tape Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tape Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tape Storage market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tape Storage Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tape Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Under 680 MB

1.4.3 680 MB – 2.5 GB

1.4.4 2.5 – 12 GB

1.4.5 12 – 60 GB

1.4.6 60 – 300 GB

1.4.7 300 GB – 1.5 TB

1.4.8 Over 1.5 TB

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Tape Storage Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial Usage

1.5.3 Home Usage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tape Storage Market Size

2.1.1 Global Tape Storage Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Tape Storage Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Tape Storage Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Tape Storage Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue by Regions

…………………………..

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Tape Storage Product Picture

Table Tape Storage Market Segments

Table Key Manufacturers Tape Storage Covered

Table Global Tape Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Tape Storage Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025

Figure Under 680 MB Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Under 680 MB

Figure 680 MB – 2.5 GB Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of 680 MB – 2.5 GB

Figure 2.5 – 12 GB Product Picture

