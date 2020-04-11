Thermal Interface Materials Market to Reach US$ 4,210 Mn by 2026; Demand for Electric Vehicles

Thermal interface materials are infused between two parts or surfaces in order to enhance thermal coupling between the two surfaces or parts. Usually, the machined surfaces are uneven, wavy, and rough. As a result, the two surfaces make contact at just a few points. These uneven surfaces create air gaps, which act as insulator for even small scale power applications. In order to avoid such complications, thermal interface materials are used between the two contact surfaces to provide better heat flow.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for thermal interface materials at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global thermal interface materials market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for thermal interface materials during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the thermal interface materials market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global thermal interface materials market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the thermal interface materials market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein materials and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global thermal interface materials market by segmenting it in terms of material and application. Based on material, the thermal interface materials market can be classified into adhesives & greases, thermal tapes & films, gap fillers, thermal phase change materials, metal-based thermal interface materials, and others. In terms of application, the thermal interface materials market can be divided into computers, automotive electronics, industrial machinery, telecommunications, consumer durables, medical devices, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for thermal interface materials in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of thermal interface materials for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market for thermal interface materials has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on material and application of thermal interface materials. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global thermal interface materials market. Key players operating in the global thermal interface materials market include SEMIKRON, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., DK THERMAL METAL CIRCUIT TECHNOLOGY LTD, Indium Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, Parker Hannifin Corp, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Laird Technologies, and Dow Corning. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.