Traffic Sensor Market 2017-2027 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

Global Traffic Sensor Market: Introduction

Traffic sensors are devices that aid to manage traffic flow efficiently on roads, rails, air and water. Traffic sensors gives signals for traffic lights operations and accordingly checks the movement of vehicles on road, pedestrian and others. Traffic sensors enables orderly movement of traffic, enhances traffic handling capacity at an intersection. Few other advantages for the application of traffic sensors include, minimized frequency and severity of certain types of crashes, especially right-angle collisions. Various parking lots and other places are offering an opportunity for the application of traffic sensors such as in corporate buildings, shopping malls, club houses etc. Traffic sensors utilize multiple technologies including lasers, rubber hoses, video detection, piezoelectric, infrared, radar, and inductive loops. Inductive loops technology is the commonly used technique owing to its simple structure and its advantage that it does not get unaffected by any extreme weather conditions. Inductive loops are coils of wire which are rooted under the surface of roads in order to detect changes in inductance as vehicles pass above it. When the car stops over the buried coils, the car’s steel material body acts as core of the induction loop and changes its inductance.

Global Traffic Sensor Market: Drivers and Challenges

Government initiates towards smart infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of traffic sensors worldwide. Increasing traffic on roads, rail, air and water is making the ways more crowded creating a need to handle the traffic more efficiently. This factor is expected to positively impact the adoption of traffic sensors. Competitive pricing in sensor technology and innovative advancements in the technological sector is boosting the growth in adoption of traffic sensors, hence enabling growth in revenue of traffic sensor market globally.

Few challenges faced by the vendors while deploying traffic sensors include unnecessary delays in traffic, increased traffic congestion, air pollution and gasoline consumption and among others. These factors are expected to impact the growth of global traffic sensor market negatively.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5527

Global Traffic Sensor Market: Segmentation

Global traffic sensor market can be segmented into type and application.

On the basis of type, global traffic sensor market can be segmented into infrared sensors, inductive loops, LiDAR sensors, piezoelectric sensors, magnetic sensors, radar sensors, thermal sensors, acoustic sensors, thermal sensors, and image sensors. Radar sensors are used in integration with Wi-Fi offer vehicle and traffic information appropriately and its performance does not get affected by extreme weather conditions.

On the basis of application, global traffic sensor market can be segmented into traffic monitoring, automated tolling (e-toll), vehicle measurement & profiling and others.

Global Traffic Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global traffic sensor market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The market in North America and Europe is expected to have significant market share of the global traffic sensor market. Asia Pacific Traffic Sensor Market is having maximum potential during the forecast period. Markets in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to register positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Traffic Sensor Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for traffic sensor market include Kapsch TrafficCom AG, EFKON GmbH, International Road Dynamics Inc., TransCore, Kistler Group, TE Connectivity, FLIR Systems, Inc., Q-Free ASA, SICK AG, Agd Systems Ltd., Axis Communications Ab, Diablo Controls Inc., Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (Iss), Jenoptik Ag, Leddartech Inc., Miovision Technologies Inc., and SWARCO AG.

Need more information about Report Methodology ? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5527