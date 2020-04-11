Trends in the Network Optimization Market 2017-2027

Global Network Optimization Market: Introduction

Network Optimization market is on the rise in terms of revenue and is anticipated to witness a double-digit CAGR in the forecast period. The major reason being the enlarging of businesses and a limited bandwidth availability. Network Optimization enables huge amounts of data to be transferred over the network without the requirement of buying more bandwidth. Network optimization has seen a huge impact on the enterprises by transforming the way enterprises broadcasts the data to its employees. Network optimization is a technology by which a large amount of data can be transferred in an uninterrupted way by prioritizing and compressing the data, staging the local caches, streamlining the process and removing duplicate transmissions. All this helps to save the bandwidth and also enhances the performance of the network by increasing the speed of transfer. This technology is used to roll out new applications and carry out projects.

Global Network Optimization Market: Market Dynamics

The rapid growth in IP and Ethernet services is the major reason driving the market growth. As a result of increasing number of users and limited bandwidth, availability organizations may face issues in transferring bulk data over the internet. Also, recently all organizations are largely concerned about data transfer and therefore are shifting to web-based versions, for easy access to remote employees and increasing the security of data transfer. But this shifting results in a heavy load on the network and therefore sometimes degradation of performance.

Network Optimization technology results in extraction of maximum benefits from the networks in terms of bandwidth optimization with an increased throughput and scalability. Also, it provides data security, transparency in the data flow, backup infrastructure if the transfer fails to occur and consolidation of data centers. All these are the major factors driving the market growth for Network Optimization. As a result of implementing the technology, enterprises can enjoy seamless data transmission. Also, Network Optimization can handle real-time applications that include streamlining of video, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and pre-population of on-demand video among other features. These factors aid to benefits provided by Network Optimization technology and hence is the demand of the day for all the enterprises irrespective of its field of operation.

However, high initial investments and lack of awareness about network optimization are the primary reasons that can thwart the growth of Network Optimization market.

Global Network Optimization Market: Segmentation

Global Network Optimization market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, verticals, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the global Network Optimization market can be segmented into on-premises and on-demand deployment.

On-premise deployment is kind of deployment when the software is installed and therefore runs on the computers of the person or building in which it is installed. While on-demand deployment is the delivery of on-demand computing resources where the solutions are deployed and managed vendor’s cloud computing infrastructure and accessed by users over the Internet as and when required.

On the basis of verticals, the global Network Optimization market can be segmented into IT and telecom, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and retail among others.

Global Network Optimization Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Network Optimization market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Network Optimization market. In the developed economies, North America held the largest share in 2016 owing to increase in demand of cloud services in this region and high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D).

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for Network Optimization market in 2017.

Global Network Optimization Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global Network Optimization market are Array Networks, Inc., Aryaka Networks, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Inc., CISCO Systems Inc., Circadence Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Exinda, Ipanema Technologies, Riverbed Technology and Silver Peak, Inc.. High Investment in R&D and continuous technological innovations to eliminate network issues pertaining to data transfer is the key strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge.