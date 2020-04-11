United States Biopsy Market : Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation To 2024

Report titled “United States Biopsy Market, Volume & Forecast by Segments (Breast, Prostate, Lung, Liver and Thyroid), Companies (C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc., Hologic, Inc)” provides a complete analysis of the United States Biopsy Market and Volume.

United States Biopsy Market will cross US$ 17 Billion by the year 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer in the region. According to the World Health Organization, cancer cases are expected to surge 57% worldwide in the next 20 years. Biopsies are most often done to look for cancer; a biopsy is a sample of tissue taken from the body in order to examine it more closely. Further, growing patient awareness and the advancement in the biopsy techniques are also expected to fuel future growth of biopsy market in United States.

The World Cancer Report, produced by the WHO’s specialized cancer agency and released on World Cancer Day, predicts new cancer cases will rise from an estimated 14 million annually in 2012 to 22 million within two decades. Over the same period, cancer deaths are predicted to rise from 8.2 million a year to 13 million.

By Segment – United States Biopsy Market and Volume

On segment basis, Breast cancer biopsies accounts for the highest share in the United States Biopsy Market for the year 2017. While, in terms of Volume, Breast cancer biopsy has second highest share. Further, the report also covers the market aspects of Liver, Lung and Thyroid cancer biopsies. The Unites States Biopsy Market and Volume will experience a major growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of biopsy procedures and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

All the 8 companies studied in the report have been studied from 4 points

Overview

Business Strategy

Merger & Acquisition

Financial Insight

This 108 page report with 28 Figures and 2 Tables provides a complete analysis of the key Growth Drivers and Challenges, market, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Breast Cancer Biopsy

Prostate Cancer Biopsy

Lung Cancer Biopsy

Liver Cancer Biopsy

Thyroid Cancer Biopsy

Key Companies Covered in the Report:

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Hologic, Inc

United States – Biopsy Testing Market – Overview

United States Biopsy Test Market was more than US$ 15 Billion in 2014 and future seems to be much brighter. In the United States Biopsy Test Market, Breast Cancer is the most popular segment in 2014. Thyroid cancer stands at the last spot, but it is the most rapidly increasing type of cancer in the United States. However if we make the analysis from the Volume point then Prostate Cancer is the most popular segment. Increasing United States prevalence of cancer, geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

This 53 page report with 28 Figures and 1 Table analyses the United States Biopsy Test Market and Volume by 5 Top Cancer Segment, driving factors and challenges for Biopsy market.

The United States Biopsy Market has been analyzed from two view points

United States Biopy Test Market & Forecast (2008 – 2020)

United States Biopy Test Volume & Forecast (2008 – 2020)

The Top 5 Cancer Segments covered are:

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

