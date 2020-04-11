Vapour Recovery Units Market to Remain Lucrative During 2026

This XploreMR (XMR) report analyses the global vapour recovery units market for the forecast period 2016–2026. The primary objective of this report is to identify opportunities in the market and demonstrate market dynamics and trends that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the vapour recovery units market over the forecast period.

Vapour recovery units are used to recover vapours such as natural gas, gasoline and other fuels so that these gases can be reused in various industrial applications to gain economic benefits. These units are widely used in upstream as well as downstream process in various chemical process industry. Demand for VRU at downstream is highly volatile owing to market maturity and high cost of installation that many small terminals are not able to afford. Various technologies involved in vapour recovery units are condensation, absorption, adsorption and membrane separation.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five key segments on the basis of process, technology, application, end-use and region. The report analyses the global vapour recovery units market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (units).

The report begins with an overview of the global vapour recovery units market, appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by XMR’s analysis of key trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market.

Process types assessed in the report are as follows:

Upstream

Downstream

Technology type assessed in the report are as follows:

Condensation

Adsorption

Absorption

Membrane Separation

Application assessed in the report are as follows:

Storage tank vents

Pipeline

Truck loading

Marine loading

Railcar loading

Other process vents

End-use evaluated in the report are as follows:

Oil & Gas

Brewery and food processing

Landfills

Others

The report further analyses the market based on technology and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following 10 years. The following section of the report analyses the global vapour recovery units market on the basis of application and presents the forecast for following 10 years. The section includes analysis of the global vapour recovery units market on the basis of end-use and forecast in terms of value and volume for the next ten years. The report further analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast till 2026.

Regions assessed in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

To calculate market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by end-use and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the global revenue generated by sales of vapour recovery units in upstream as well as downstream processes.

While developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on new oil & gas projects across the globe, downturn in oil & gas industry, supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the vapour recovery units market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Key feature of this report includes the oil reserve to oil production ratio on the basis of country in each region. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the vapour recovery units market by region, process type, technology, application and end-use and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global vapour recovery units market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the vapour recovery units market, Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global vapour recovery units market.

In the final section of the report, vapour recovery units market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that provide vapour recovery units. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the global vapour recovery units market.

Key market players featured in this report are:

Hy-Bon/EDI

Petrogas Systems

PSG Dover

AEREON

John Zink Company, LLC.

Cimarron Energy Inc.

Wintek Corporation

Accel Compression Inc.

Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems, LLC

