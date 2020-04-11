Virtual and Augmented Reality in Retail Banking Market Size, Trends, Thematic Research, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Virtual and Augmented Reality in Retail Banking Market-Thematic Research” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends

Virtual and Augmented Reality in Retail Banking-Thematic Research : Over the next five years, VR/AR apps will transform numerous industries from e-commerce to social media to publishing to manufacturing design, increasing productivity and creating new ways of working, playing, and shopping. AR is likely to revolutionize specific vertical industries within the enterprise market in the near future, while VR depends on the apps in development.

In retail banking, the breaking economics of in-branch distribution is forcing incumbents to look at how to deliver human-like reassurance and support more cost effectively. Entirely VR-enabled branches, or avatar advisors, could support more complex or high risk banking activities, such as mortgage applications. AR can be used in a variety of in-app settings to make the banking experience more fun and engaging, such as with branch locators or ATM finders. Leading banks are also using these technologies to improve internal sales and regulation training.

Request a sample of “Virtual and Augmented Reality in Retail Banking Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/177346

Scope

This report analyses the impact of virtual & augmented reality on retail banking.

-It discusses the leading technology and retail banking players in this theme.

-It also analyses the benefits of using these technologies to improve internal sales and regulation training.

Reasons to buy

The report highlights some of the big players in the alternative reality industry and where do they sit in the value chain.

-It discusses some of the main trends that we expect to see over the next five years in the VR, AR, and MR sectors.

-The report analyses the alternative reality industry value chain across five segments – semiconductors, components, headsets, platforms, and applications and content.

-It provides an industry analysis, explaining the competitor landscape and highlighting key acquisitions and funding in the growth and future of many technologies.

-The report also discusses the impact of virtual and augmented reality on retail banking, offering key recommendations for retail banks and IT vendors.

-It provides a technology briefing to understand the differences between virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR).

Purchase “Virtual and Augmented Reality in Retail Banking Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/177346

Companies mentioned

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Facebook

Himax

HTC

Intel

Largan Precision

Microsoft

Nvidia

Samsung

Sony

Tencent

Vuzix

ANTVR

Atheer Labs

Avegant

Blippar

Improbable

Insta360

Jaunt

Leap Motion

Magic Leap

Meta

MindMaze

NextVR

ODG

OTOY

Razer

Unity Technologies

Vayyar

BNP Paribas

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Wells Fargo

USAA

National Bank of Oman

Table of Contents

Players

Trends

Value chain

Industry analysis

Impact of virtual and augmented reality on retail banking

Companies section

Technology briefing

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com