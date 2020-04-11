Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2027

Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market: Introduction

Virtual infrastructure manager is software which is preferred by most of the Infrastructure-as-a-service providers to ensure their physical and virtual resources are working smoothly. Virtual infrastructure manager enables enterprises to build full lifecycle management of hardware and software in order to control and manage NFV infrastructure, storage, and network resources.

Virtual infrastructure manager has several advance features which include virtualized infrastructure life cycle management and optimized performance.

Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market: Drivers and Restraints

Virtual infrastructure manager is used to manage wide range of virtual IT resources across multiple physical server to offer centralized administration of virtual resources by creating, storing and patching which is turning to be the major driving factor of virtual infrastructure manager market. Moreover, the rising demand of virtual infrastructure manager for unified and virtual infrastructure monitoring is also turning to be the major factor driving the virtual infrastructure manager market in positive manner.

Tracking physical machines and virtual machine is the major challenge faced by Infrastructure-as-a-service providers.

Global Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of deployment, services, end-user and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the deployment for Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market as:-

The major segments of Virtual Infrastructure Manager market on the basis of the deployment include: On-premises and IaaS.

Segmentation on the basis of the services for Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market as:-

The major segments of Virtual Infrastructure Manager market on the basis of the services include: professional services, and support services.

Segmentation on the basis of the end-user for Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market as:-

The major segments of Virtual Infrastructure Manager market on the basis of the end-user include: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom, and others.

Global Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in Virtual Infrastructure Manager market includes Ericson, Cisco, Netapp, Enterprise Management Associates Inc., CA Technologies, SevOne, Fujitsu Ltd., and Avaya Inc.

Global Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Virtual Infrastructure Manager market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Virtual Infrastructure Manager market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of infrastructure monitoring in this region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe, Japan and APAC.