Website Builder Tool Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2027

Recent trends of going online in nearly every phase of life may it be communicating with your closed ones to buying anything has been the major growth driver for Website Builder Tool market. As the importance of going online continues to grow markets like Website Builder Tool will continue to proliferate. Anyone from a single individual to giant corporates can find the Website Builder Tool useful for them but the Website Builder Tool is a perfectly fits into the requirements of small businesses which just have started like wedding planners and individuals who want to get famous like writers, musicians, artists, and photographers. These are potential users who are trying to reach people to publish their content and offer their services online. But these individuals and enterprises have budget constraints to reach at their potential readers, viewers and customers. Therefore, they are using website builder tool to develop their own website to provide their content and services with low cost. These Website Builder Tools are cost effective as it allows enterprises to use customizable templates for their required websites without recruiting any technical resource.

Website Builder Tool Market: Drivers and Challenges

The rising importance of having a strong online presence for any business is driving the Website Builder Tool market. The cost effective feature of these tools is also one of the most important driver for Website Builder Tool market growth. Apart from this, not everyone prefers to hire an avid programmer or wants to pay high amounts of money to companies to design a website for them, knowing the fact that using a Website Builder Tool requires no level of technical expertise or knowledge of coding with minimal charges. All this leads to healthy growth in market numbers. Also, Website Builder Tool offers many features like hosted services, domain registration, search engine optimization capabilities, responsive web design, and e-commerce integration with extremely user-friendly templates and high flexibility provided by plenty of customization options. Others features include robust integration with a wide array of third-party services like calendars and Instagram feeds and maps. Such features captivate the people into building their website using the Website Builder Tool for their business to increase their online presence and target customers.

However, giant enterprises need differentiating strategies for their websites to pursue serious online growth and therefore require significantly higher amounts of flexibility and customization which cannot be fulfilled by Website Builder Tool. These are some of the factors that can restrain the growth of global Website Builder Tool market.

Website Builder Tool Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Website Builder Tool market on the basis of type:

PC Website Builders

These tools help create a website on personal computers

Mobile Website Builders

Mobile Website Builders are the builders which provide functionalities to build a mobile friendly version of a website

Segmentation of Website Builder Tool market on the basis of Application:

Personal Website

School or College Websites

Business Website

Others

Regional Overview

The Website Builder Tool market is sub-segmented into 7 key regions- North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Website Builder Tools market. The major reason being the increasing number of startups and small business due to developing state of numerous countries in the region. While North America, an early adopter of the technology exhibited a significant growth with the introduction of Website Builder Tools, the trend expected to continue over the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

Wix.com, Inc, Automattic Inc., Open Source Matters, Inc., Weebly, Inc. , Webs, Duda and Doodlebit, LLC are some of the key players in the Website Builder Tool market. Other emerging players in the Website Builder Tool market include: Yola Inc, IM CREATOR, SQUARESPACE, Sitey, JIMDO and WebStarts.com. New product launches and product innovations by adding new templates and features is the key strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge.

