3D Display – Global Market Outlook to 2022

3D Display market is expected to grow from $36.12 billion in 2015 to reach $178.10 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 25.60%. The factors favouring the market growth include, increasing adoption of 3D displays in gaming, consumer electronics and entertainment industry, technological advancements and growing demand for 3D visualization. However, factors such as lack of availability and high costs are limiting the market growth. The rising demand of 3D displays in TV’s, laptops, smart phones and other consumer electronics are the futuristic opportunities for the market.

Stereoscopy display segment is dominating the 3D Display market and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period because of increasing applications in TV and Smartphone. LED back lighted LCD is the most commonly used technology in 3D display. Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) is expected to dominate the 3D display market by technology.

Some of the Key players in global 3D Display market include 3DIcon, AU Optronics, Fujifilm Corp., HannStar Display, Innolux, LG Electronics Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

By Type:

Stereoscopy

Volumetric displays

Static volume displays

Swept volume displays

3D holographic display

Applications Covered:

Advertising

By Application :

Advertising

Automotive

Mobile Computing Devices

Consumer electronics

Laptops

Projectors

Smart phones

Smart TV’s

Tablets

Entertainment

Medical

