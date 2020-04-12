Adventure and Safari Market Shares, Size, Key Players, Growth Trends, Future Prospects & Contribution to the Total Market by 2023
Adventure and Safari is that a tourism company provides customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourist attraction where visitors can drive their own vehicles or ride in vehicles provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.
In the industry, TUI Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Thomas Cook Group and Abercrombie & Kent Ltd ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.53%, 8.83% and 8.32% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
There is a heightened awareness of the plight of wilderness and wildlife. Before, travelers wanted to be disconnected from the wild and not too close to nature. But now, they want to feel connected to the earth. They are more aware of threats to the Environment, and they want the most authentic experiences. These factors are contributing to the development of the Adventure and Safari market.
Over the next five years, Adventure and Safari will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1370 million by 2023, from US$ 860 million in 2017.
Research Objectives of Report:
To Study and Analyze the Global Adventure and Safari Market Size by Key Regions/Countries, Product Type and Application
To Understand the Structure of Adventure and Safari Market by Identifying its Various Sub segments
Focuses on the Key Global Adventure and Safari Players, To Define, Describe and Analyze the Value, Market Share, Market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis and Development Plans in Next Few Years
To Analyze the Adventure and Safari With Respect to Individual Growth Trends, Future Prospects, and Their Contribution to the Total Market
To Share Detailed Information about the Key Factors Influencing the Growth of the Market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks)
To Project the Size of Adventure and Safari Submarkets, With Respect To Key Regions (Along With Their Respective Key Countries)
To Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market
To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze Their Growth Strategies
Segmentation by Product Type:
Island
Landscape
Polar Region
Other
Segmentation by Application:
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Others
Global Adventure and Safari Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Report Also Presents The Market Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Players In The Market. The Key Players Covered In This Report:
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Cox & Kings Ltd
Scott Dunn
Backroads
Al Tayyar
Travcoa
Zicasso
Tauck
Butterfield & Robinson
Table of Content:
Chapter 1 is to Scope of Adventure and Safari Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered
Chapter 2 is about Scope of Adventure and Safari Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of Adventure and Safari 2013-2023
Chapter 3 Analysis of Adventure and Safari by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers
Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows Adventure and Safari Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa
Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of Adventure and Safari
Chapter 10 is Global Adventure and Safari Market Forecast from 2018-2023
Chapter 11 is Adventure and Safari Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players
Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion
