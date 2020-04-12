Anti-Infective Agents Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co., Inc, Bayer Healthcare AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis AG

Anti-infective agents are drugs used for the purpose of killing and/or suppressing the infection causing organisms from invading the host by means of its replication or releasing variety of toxins into the host. Infection causing micro-organisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, viroids, and macro parasites. Infections thus caused can be classified depending on type of organism causing the infection and symptoms and medical signs shown by the host.

Get a Sample copy of this report: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-anti-infective-agents-market-180500

This report focuses on the Anti-infective Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America was one of the dominated countries in 2015 with a revenue generation of over USD 26.3 billion. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness amongst the end-users such as clinicians and healthcare professionals in this region are estimated to be the key factors contributing to this large share. Moreover, in this region, the high purchasing power of expensive drugs and the presence of favorablereimbursement policies are the drivers projected to accentuate the growth of the anti-infective agents market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

AstraZeneca Plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sanofi-Aventis S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Antibacterial Drugs

Antifungal Drugs

Antiviral Drugs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Get Discount on Report:

About us:

Research for Markets indulge in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Info:

Name: Research For Markets

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 8000-4182-37

www.researchformarkets.com