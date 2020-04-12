Arthroscopy Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Synthes, Opus Medical, Arthrocare Corp, Arthrex, Inc, CorTek Endoscopy Inc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Tornier Inc

According to Research for Markets, the Global Arthroscopy Market accounted for $5.30 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $7.99 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2023. Increasing ageing population, faster revival, technological advancements and cost effectiveness are some of the factors driving the market. However, high tax rates on the sale of medical devices, lack of skilled people and stringent regulatory policies are the factors restricting the market growth.

Arthroscopy Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023

Arthroscope implants segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The favourable growth is attributed to rise in hip arthroscopic surgeries. North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of arthroscope devices in this region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of joint related disorders and growing geriatric population.

Some of the key players in global arthroscopy market include Synthes, Opus Medical, Arthrocare Corp, Arthrex, Inc, CorTek Endoscopy Inc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Tornier Inc, ConMed, Olympus Corp, Cannuflow, Acumed, DePuy Inc, Covidien Plc, Allsource and Aesculap.

Applications Covered:

• Elbow Injuries

• Knee Injuries

• Hand and Wrist Injuries

• Hip Injuries

• Foot and Ankle Injuries

• Shoulder Injuries

• Sports Medicines

Product Types Covered:

• Visualization Systems

• Ablation Systems

• Arthroscope Implants

• Powered Shaver Systems

• Accessories and Disposables

• Fluid Management Systems

• Radio Frequency Devices

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

