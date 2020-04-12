At 6.3% CAGR Global Farm Animal Drug Market Size, Set to USD 11.3 billion by 2024 –by Top Key Players: Bayer AG, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

The Farm Animal Drug Market accounted to USD 11.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in anatomic pathology market are Bayer AG, Ceva SanteAnimale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health (Subsidiary of Eli Lilly), Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd, Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Alembic Animal Health, Sequent Scientific, Virbac SA, Zoetis, Hester Biosciences Limited, Vetoquinol SA, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Zydus Animal Health (Subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Ltd), Norbrook, KYORITSU SEIYAKU CORPORATION, Ashish life Sciences, and OurofinoSaude Animal (a subsidiary of Ourofino)among others.

Global Farm Animal Drug Market Segmentation:

Global Farm Animal Drug Market, By Product Type{Anti-Infective, Parasiticide (Endo-parasiticides, Ecto-parasiticides, Endectocides), Anti-inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones & related products and others}; Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical and others); Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores and others); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Farm Animal Drug Market : Competitive Analysis:

Farm animal drug market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

