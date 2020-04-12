Baby Food Packaging Global Market Outlook to 2026

Baby Food Packaging market is expected to grow from $53.01 billion in 2017 to reach $114.97 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8.9%. Growing consumer awareness, high birth rate and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging of the products are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

Based on product type, Pouch segment has acquired the steady growth during the forecast period. As they are easy to use and convenient to carry is predicted to drive the segment growth. However, Cartons segment witnessed the significant growth due to the growing demand of flavored milk and juices for toddlers.

Baby Food Packaging

Some of the Key players in the Baby Food Packaging market include Du Pont, Amcor, Winpak, Heinz, Sonoco, Nestle, Bemis Company, Inc., Tetra Laval, Bericap, DS Smith Plc, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Danone and RPC Group.

By Regions:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

By Type:

• Pouches

• Bottles

• Metal Cans

• Jars

• Cartons

By Application:

• Dried Baby Food

• Prepared Baby Food

• Liquid Milk Formula

• Powder Milk Formula

