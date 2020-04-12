Bio-implants – Global Market Outlook to 2022
Bio-implants market is accounted for $60.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $129.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2015 to 2022. The factors driving the bio-implants market include rising elderly population, increasing chronic diseases, Non-surgical bio-implants, and awareness about cosmetic implants. However, factors such as high cost of implants, reimbursement issues and biocompatibility are likely to hinder the market growth.
The orthopedic implants are expected to witness the high growth during the forecast period. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) are expected to dominate the cardiovascular implants market. North America is estimated to be the largest market followed by Europe owing to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.
Some of the Key players in global Bio-implants market are Aap Implantate Ag, Abbot Laboratories, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Biomet Inc, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cr Bard Inc, Crook Group Inc.
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Type:
Biological implants
Bioartificial organs
Cell therapy
Tissue engineering
Biologised implants
Biohybrid systems
Technical implants
In-vivo cell lining
By Application :
Cardiovascular implants
Stents
Coronary stents
Bioabsorbable stents Coronary stents
Bare-metal coronary stents
Drug-eluting stents
Stent-related implants
Peripheral vascular grafts
Synthetic grafts
Vena cava filters
