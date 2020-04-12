Bio-implants – Global Market Outlook to 2022

Bio-implants market is accounted for $60.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $129.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2015 to 2022. The factors driving the bio-implants market include rising elderly population, increasing chronic diseases, Non-surgical bio-implants, and awareness about cosmetic implants. However, factors such as high cost of implants, reimbursement issues and biocompatibility are likely to hinder the market growth.

The orthopedic implants are expected to witness the high growth during the forecast period. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) are expected to dominate the cardiovascular implants market. North America is estimated to be the largest market followed by Europe owing to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the Key players in global Bio-implants market are Aap Implantate Ag, Abbot Laboratories, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Biomet Inc, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cr Bard Inc, Crook Group Inc.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

Biological implants

Bioartificial organs

Cell therapy

Tissue engineering

Biologised implants

Biohybrid systems

Technical implants

In-vivo cell lining

By Application :

Cardiovascular implants

Stents

Coronary stents

Bioabsorbable stents Coronary stents

Bare-metal coronary stents

Drug-eluting stents

Stent-related implants

Peripheral vascular grafts

Synthetic grafts

Vena cava filters

