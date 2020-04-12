Bulk Container Packaging Global Market Outlook to 2026

Bulk container packaging includes products used for bulk or high volume packaging. These are transported in containers via road, sea or railways. Transportation plays the key role in the supply chain operations, as it allows the movement of goods from the place where it is manufactured, to the place where it is ordered. Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions

Bulk Container Packaging

Key Players:

New Century Packaging Systems, LLC

Environmental Packaging Technologies

L. Smith Co.

Braid Logistics

Winpak Ltd.

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd.

BAG Corp.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

Jumbo Bag Corporation

Hoover Ferguson Group

By Regions:

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

By Type:

• Metals

• Plastics

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

• High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polypropylene

• Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

• Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Other Plastics

• Polystyrene

By Application:

• Durable Goods

• Petroleum and Lubricants

• Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

• Agricultural and Horticultural Products

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial Chemicals

• Hazardous

• Non Hazardous

• Paints, Inks & Dyes

