Business Intelligence and Analytics Software to 2022

Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market is accounted for $19.49 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $35.26 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Rising data quantity, demand of mobile BI and analytics, soaring competition across businesses are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of skilled workers and high costs are the factors inhibiting the market.

Some of the Key players of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market include IBM Corporation, INFOR, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, OpenText, Oracle Corporation, QLIK Technologies, Inc., SAP AG, SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc. and Tibco Software.

By Type:

On-site

On-Demand/Cloud

By Application :

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government

• Energy and Power

• Education

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

