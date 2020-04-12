Carbon Black Market Value and Volume 2019 with Status and Prospect to 2025

Global Carbon Black Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025:This report tracks the major market events including product launches, development trends, mergers & acquisitions and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analysing the key markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Carbon Black market.

Carbon black, also known as carbon black, is an amorphous carbon.Light, loose and extremely fine black powder, with a large surface area, is the product of incomplete combustion or thermal decomposition of carbon-containing substances under insufficient air conditions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the carbon black industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black, and shifting focus from commodity to more specialize grade carbon black.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing tire production, and rising demand for specialty carbon black in plastic, ink, and coating applications.

Top Companies in the Global Carbon Black Market: Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabotoration, Omsk Carbon Group, Philips Carbon BlackChina Synthetic Rubberoration, Tokai Carbon, Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co and others.

Global Carbon Black Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Carbon Black market on the basis of Type are:

Pigment Black

Rubber Black

Conductive Carbon Black

Special Carbon Black

On the basis of Application , the Global Carbon Black market is segmented into:

Tire Rubber

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastic

Ink

Coating

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Carbon Black market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

