Chip Antenna Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Antenova M2m, Partron Co., Ltd., Fractus Antenna S.L., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Johanson Technology, Inc

According to Research for Markets, the Chip Antenna Market is estimated at $1.33 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3.28 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2016 to 2023. Demand for antennas in the industrial sector, low cost of chip antennas when Compared to usual antennas and increasing use of wireless technology for machine to machine communication in modern industries are some of the factors fueling the market growth. In addition, growing trend of miniaturization in consumer electronics is anticipated to fuel the growth of the chip antenna market worldwide. However, high initial development cost of ceramic chip antenna and inconsistent performance efficiency are some factors which are restricting the market growth.

Get a Sample copy of this report: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/chip-antenna-global-market-5182

A chip antenna is a compact antenna which is used for transmission and reception of radio frequency signals in wireless applications such as Bluetooth, WLAN/Wi-Fi and GPS/GNSS. Some of the advantages of using this antennas include small size and variety of configurations, independent nature of components, flexible tuning & can be custom designed, and this antennas are less affected by environmental or human operators.

Some of the key players in global Chip Antenna market include Antenova M2m, Partron Co., Ltd., Fractus Antenna S.L., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Johanson Technology, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd, Pulse Electronics, Fractus S.A., Linx Technologies, Taoglas, Microgate, Sunlord and Rainsun.

End-Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Industrial & Retail

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Smart Home / Smart Grid

• Transportation

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Dual Band / Multi-Band

• Wlan/Wifi

• GPS / GNSS

• Bluetooth /BLE

Product Types Covered:

• Dielectric Chip Antenna

• Ceramic Multilayer Chip Antennas

• LTCC

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Discount on Report: https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/chip-antenna-global-market-5182

About us:

Research for Markets indulge in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Info:

Name: Research For Markets

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 8000-4182-37

www.researchformarkets.com