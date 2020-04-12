Chocolate beer Market – Oskar Blues Brewing, The Boston Beer Company, D.G. Yuengling & Sons, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Bell’s Brewery

Chocolate beer is a beer that contains dark chocolate or cocoa. The most popular segments of chocolate beer are chocolate ale, chocolate stouts, and chocolate lager.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chocolate Beer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The chocolate ale market segment accounted for the major shares of the chocolate beer market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Chocolate Beer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers Anheuser-Busch InBev, Oskar Blues Brewing, The Boston Beer Company, D.G. Yuengling & Sons, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Bell’s Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company, The Brooklyn Brewery, Stone Brewing, BrewDog

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chocolate Ale

Chocolate Lager

Chocolate Stout

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commerical

Residential & Individual

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chocolate Beer market.

Chapter 1, to describe Chocolate Beer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chocolate Beer, with sales, revenue, and price of Chocolate Beer, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chocolate Beer, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Chocolate Beer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chocolate Beer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chocolate Beer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Chocolate Ale

1.2.2 Chocolate Lager

1.2.3 Chocolate Stout

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commerical

1.3.2 Residential & Individual

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Chocolate Beer Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Chocolate Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Oskar Blues Brewing

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Chocolate Beer Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oskar Blues Brewing Chocolate Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 The Boston Beer Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Chocolate Beer Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 The Boston Beer Company Chocolate Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 D.G. Yuengling & Sons

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Chocolate Beer Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

