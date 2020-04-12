Cyber Security – Global Market Outlook to 2022

Cyber Security market is estimated at $85.21 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $224.48 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.84% from 2015 to 2022. Growing cyber crimes which may cause the loss of intellectual and financial assets and increase in adoption of cloud-based security solutions are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. Whereas use of pirated and freeware software for cyber security is hindering the market growth.

By service, Managed Services segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. In deployment mode, organisations are showing interest towards cloud deployment because of its cost-effective and time-efficient features. North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period because of increase growing adoption of web and mobile based business applications. Demand from developing countries in this region is one of the key drivers for the Asia Pacific region to move with highest CAGR during forecast period.

Some of the Key players in the market include BAE Systems PLC, The Boeing Company, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Computer Sciences Corporation, Dell Inc, Finmeccanica SpA, General Dynamics Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

• Cloud Security

• Content Security

• Endpoint Security

• Network Security

• Wireless Security

• Industrial Control Systems Security

By Application:

Telecom and IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

