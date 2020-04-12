Deep Packet Inspection Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Allot Communications Ltd., Bivio Networks, Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Packet Networks, Inc

Research for Markets, are pleased to announce the latest publication of Global Deep Packet Inspection(DPI) Market. Embedded and integrated DPI, usage of technology in traffic filtering for regulatory compliance, increasing need for monetizing and optimizing internet services, demand for detection of malicious software, inspection of data packets and anti-terrorism are the factors responsible for fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the risks associated with cyber-attacks and privacy concerns curb the market growth.

Based on Application, Intrusion Detection System (IDS) provide an effective layer of security to an organization’s internal network. These systems monitors inbound, outbound, and network based traffic and provide additional layer of security against any malicious activities. Intrusion detection system (IDS) can be implemented to protect a company’s computer networks from cyber attacks.

Some of the key players in Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market are Allot Communications Ltd., Bivio Networks, Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Packet Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Procera Networks, Qosmos, R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH, Sandvine Incorporated, SonicWALL L.L.C and Vedicis.

Products Covered:

• Standalone DPI

• Integrated DPI

End Users Covered:

• Enterprises

• Government

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

• Education

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

• Network Performance Management

• Data loss/leak Prevention and Management

• Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

