Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023 Microsoft, Cisco Systems, IBM, HP Enterprises Company, Sungard Availability Services, Bluelock, Cable & Wireless Communications

According to Research for Markets, the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2016 to reach $20.35 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 43.3%. Increasing adoption of cloud solutions in small and medium enterprises, greater flexibility and automation capabilities and cost effectiveness are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, a high network bandwidth requirement is one of the major factors restraining the market.

By service type, backup and recovery segment provides benefits to enterprises such as security, reliability, profitability and in the event of disaster it helps the continuity of the business. Backup and Recovery are critical components of Disaster Recovery and they help enterprises in reducing their operational costs.

Some of the key players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service market include Microsoft, Cisco Systems, IBM, HP Enterprises Company, Sungard Availability Services, Bluelock, Cable & Wireless Communications, Amazon Web Services, Geminare, NTT Communications, Acronis, Iland, Tierpoint, Recovery Point and Infrascale.

Deployment Models Covered:

• In Cloud DRaaS

• From Cloud DRaaS

• To Cloud DRaaS

Cloud Types Covered:

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

Service Types Covered:

• Data Protection

• Backup and Recovery

• Professional Services

• Real-Time Replication

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Service Providers Covered:

• Managed Service Providers

• Telecommunications Service Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Other Service Providers

DRaaS Type Covered:

• Assisted DRaaS

• Managed DRaaS

• Self Service DRaaS

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare and Life Science

• Media and Entertainment

• BFSI

• Government and Public Sectors

• Telecommunication and ITES

• Consumer Good and Retail

• Manufacturing & Logistics

• Education

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

