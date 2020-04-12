Duodenoscope Market Expected to Dominate Worldwide by 2026

Duodenoscope is a side viewing endoscope primarily designed for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) to diagnose diseases associated with pancreas and bile ducts with the help of fluoroscopic imaging procedure. Duodenoscopes are flexible, light weighted tubes that are relieved through the mouth, throat, and stomach till the duodenum portion. Duodenoscopes are being used in more than 500,000 gastrointestinal procedures in the U.S each year as a minimally invasive way than traditional surgery to drain fluids from biliary and pancreatic ducts which are blocked by cancerous tumors, gallstones or other gastrointestinal conditions.

The Duodenoscope is a more complex device than other endoscopes and more tough to clean and disinfect. While these devices play an essential role in the treatment of patients, there is an evidence that some patients have been transmitted with hospital born and other infectious agents, including antibiotic drug-resistant infections. In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted the FDA regarding possible association of multidrug resistant bacterial infections and duodenoscopes. Even before FDA was reported of the infections by the CDC, FDA was working to reinforce cleaning and disinfection protocols of complex duodenoscopes devices to maximize patient benefit and reduce safety risks. Recently American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) brought together experts in epidemiology, infection control and endoscopy, FDA and CDC representatives, hospitals that practiced epidemics, and device manufacturers. The purposes of these organizations to confirm current FDA and industry guidelines for cleaning duodenoscopes and identify gaps in knowledge and issues to address going onward.

Based on product type, global duodenoscopes market is classified as follows:

Flexible Video Dueodenoscopes

Flexible Non- Video Dueodenoscopes

Based on End User type, global duodenoscopes market is classified as follows:

Hospitals

Pediatric Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Currently, owing to extremely spread of infection of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) bacteria, through duodenoscopes, the procedure is probably not performing in an outpatient facility such as clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Increasing incidences of pancreatic, bile duct cancer tumors and various gastrointestinal conditions are the major origins contributing to the growth of the global duodenoscopes market. In addition, increasing FDA activities and CDC and manufactures collaboration is in identifying the causes and risk factors for transmission of infectious agents with duodenoscopes and developing new solutions to minimize patient exposure is another major driver, fueling the global duodenoscopes market growth over the forecast period. However, increasing FDA recalls for duodenoscopes owing to challenging cleaning and high-level disinfection procedures associated with complex designed duodenoscopes and rising multidrug-resistant bacterial infections caused by Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) such as Klebsiella species and Escherichia coli are major factors are expected to hamper the growth of global duodenoscopes market over the forecast period.

Geographically global duodenoscopes market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Japan, Middle East Africa regions. North America region has been estimated as most dominant region in the global duodenoscopes market owing highly developed healthcare infrastructure and high rates of awareness regarding duodenoscopes and its associated infections among physicians. Asia-Pacific & Japan is a lucrative market for global duodenoscopes. Countries in the Asia Pacific regions include, greater China and India together account for largest population pool in the world and thereby have large pool of geriatric population are expected to fuel the growth of duodenoscopes market in the region.

Some of the key companies contributing to global duodenoscopes market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG., Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical Company, and Hoya Corporation.