E-Learning – Global Market Outlook to 2022

E-Learning Market is accounted for $165.21 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $275.10 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The key factors that are favouring the market growth are flexibility in learning, low cost, easy accessibility, increased effectiveness by animated learning. Moreover, escalation in number of internet users and growing access of broadband pooled with mobile phones with online capabilities are also fueling the market growth.

Content Providers segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period due to promotion of self-paced education among employees by organizations. Asia-Pacific commanded the market due to rising importance of education particularly in Asian countries with aggressive labour markets. Lack of trained teachers in schools and colleges resulted in raise in adoption of self-reliant learning strategies among students in the region.

Some of the Key players in E-Learning market include Adobe systems Inc., Apollo Education Group Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix, HealthStream Inc., McGrawHill, Oracle, Aptara, SAP, Microsoft, Saba Software, Skill Soft, Blackboard Inc., N2N Services, Desire2Learn, Tata Interactive Systems.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

Corporate e-Learning

Academic e-Learning

By Application :

Virtual Classroom

Rapid e-learning

Learning Content Management System

Learning Management System(LMS)

knowledge Management System

Application Simulation Tool

Mobile e-learning

