Electric Blankets Market 2017 – 2025 : Global Industry Analysis, Share, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast

Different types of electric blankets available in the market include over blankets, under blankets and electric pads. As the name suggests, over blankets go over the body. Under blankets are also known as heated mattress pads or electric fitted sheets that fit over the mattress and below the bottom bed sheet that provides heat from below, whereas electric pads are heating pads used for warming parts of the body in order to manage pain. Among these, the over blanket market is expected to reach the highest market value of over US$ 530 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Whereas, the under blankets segment leads in terms of higher CAGR with a 7.2% growth rate projected during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1834392

Our new research report on the global electric blanket market presents a brief scenario and the dynamics prevailing in the global electric blanket market. This comprehensive research report delivers value in terms of segmental analysis and forecasts on the global electric blanket market across regional levels as well as from a global perspective. With the help of extensive research, our analysts have studied how different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global electric blanket market, thus providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape with a view to achieve competitive advantage in the long run. We have analyzed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and their magnitudes across various regions of the globe while studying this sector. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear acumen and decision-making actionable insights. This report provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with value and volume forecast projections for the period 2017 – 2025 in terms of revenue (US dollars). It also includes detailed pricing analysis by type as well as the electric blanket market value chain analysis.

Uniqueness of our research style

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitive analysis and information on company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of producers dealing with electric blankets on parameters such as operating margins, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global electric blanket market.

The report indicates segment wise definition of the market along with its overall scenario during the assessment period. The publication focuses on identifying various opportunities in the global market and presents updates and insights associated with the different segments of the global electric blanket market. In-depth analysis on average prices in US$/units have been considered for electric blankets to arrive at appropriate market size numbers. Key market splits have been deduced from extensive surveys and primary research. The prices of electric blankets have been tracked at the wholesale level after conversion through trade websites and primary interviews.

Our extensive research process

A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include company websites, company annual reports, white papers, and financial reports. Further deep diving has been carried out by interviewing various market observers and subject matter experts to get an actual picture of the global electric blanket market. The data thus accumulated from these sources is revalidated using the triangulation method in order to gain more or less 100 percent accuracy that can enhance the credibility of the research report. The final data is scrutinized using advanced tools to glean qualitative and quantitative insights on the global market for electric blankets.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-market-study-on-electric-blankets-rising-demand-for-over-blankets-and-under-blankets-to-be-witnessed-during-2017-2025-report.html/toc

Global Electric Blanket Market: Competitive Landscape

The report consists of a brief profile of all the major players currently operating in the global electric blanket market. Some of these key players mentioned in the report are Jarden Corporation, Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Biddeford Blankets, LLC, Snugnights UK LLP, Slumberdown Company, PIFCO, Shavel Associates Inc., Silentnight Group Ltd., CDB Goldair Australia Pty LTD, Glen Dimplex Group etc.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/