Epigenetics Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023:Celgene Corporation, CellCentric Ltd, Chroma Therapeutics Ltd, Covaris Inc, DIAGENODE, INC., Ribimed Biotechnologies, Epigenomics AG, Epitherapeutics

According to Research for Markets,the Global Epigenetics Market is accounted for $752.8 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% to reach $1891.9 million by 2023. Growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases are helping the market to compete across the globe.

Based on Technology, DNA methylation can be classified as hyper and hypomethylation. Reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS) is a DNA wide methylation analysis technique for a combination of enrichment and modifying techniques. DNA methylation is also used as a biomarker for early cancer diagnosis. The FDA-approved epigenetic drugs are demethylating agents, and most of the diagnostic activity to date in epigenetics has focused on methylation markers.

Some of the key players in Global Epigenetics market are Celgene Corporation, CellCentric Ltd, Chroma Therapeutics Ltd, Covaris Inc, DIAGENODE, INC., Ribimed Biotechnologies, Epigenomics AG, Epitherapeutics, Epizyme, Karus Therapeutics, Merck Millipore, Novartis International AG, Oncolys Biopharma Inc, OncoMethylome Sciences, Qiagen, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceuticals and ZYMO RESEARCH CORPORATION (ZYMO).

Products Covered:

• Enzymes

• Reagents

• Kits

• Instruments and Consumables

Technologies Covered:

• Histone Methylation

• DNA Methylation

• Histone Acetylation

• Large noncoding RNA

• Chromatin structures

• MicroRNA Modification

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Developmental Biology

• Immunology

• Metabolic Diseases

• Inflammatory Disease

• Oncology

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Biotechnology Companies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

