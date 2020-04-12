ERP Solutions Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the integrated management of core business processes, often in real-time and mediated by software and technology. ERP is usually referred to as a category of business-management software typically a suite of integrated applications that an organization can use to collect, store, manage, and interpret data from these many business activities.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the ERP Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the ERP Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

ERP Services and Operations Management covers integrated applications suites designed to automate a range of business processes from back-office operations to financial management and from sales order capture to customer information management. Currently ERP also covers functions not being addressed by other functional markets. Examples include Environment and Health and Safety, Governance, Risk and Compliance, as well as industry-specific applicatons for 21 verticals.

The global ERP Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of ERP Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers INFOR, Epicor Software Corp, Microsoft Corp, NetSuite Inc, Oracle Corp, SAP AG, Aplicor LLC, ACUMATICA, DELTEK INC, FinancialForce.com Inc, Intacct Corp, Plex Systems Inc, QAD Inc, Ramco Systems Ltd, Sage Software Inc, RootStock Software, Workday Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inventory Management

Sales Forecasting

Purchasing

Material Requirement Planning

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Production Enterprise

Service-oriented Businesses

Nonprofit Organizations

Table of Contents

1 ERP Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ERP Solutions

1.2 Classification of ERP Solutions by Types

1.2.1 Global ERP Solutions Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global ERP Solutions Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Inventory Management

1.2.4 Sales Forecasting

1.2.5 Purchasing

1.2.6 Material Requirement Planning

1.3 Global ERP Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Global ERP Solutions Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Production Enterprise

1.3.3 Service-oriented Businesses

1.3.4 Nonprofit Organizations

1.4 Global ERP Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global ERP Solutions Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) ERP Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) ERP Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) ERP Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) ERP Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) ERP Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of ERP Solutions (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 INFOR

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 ERP Solutions Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 INFOR ERP Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Epicor Software Corp

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 ERP Solutions Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Epicor Software Corp ERP Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft Corp

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 ERP Solutions Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Corp ERP Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 NetSuite Inc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 ERP Solutions Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 NetSuite Inc ERP Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Oracle Corp

2.5.1 Business Overview

