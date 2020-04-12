Fastest Growing sector in Activewear Market – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2017-2024

Activewear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities. It helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to its various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics

Extensive and unique advantages offered by activewear such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global activewear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for activewear. Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of activewear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of customers in walking for fitness is leading to surge in sales of sport shoes and activewear shorts & t-shirts. Moreover, holistic approach of customers towards athleisure wear is positively impacting the overall market growth. Furthermore, increase in fitness and sports consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth. However, volatile cost of raw materials and high cost of designing result in excessive cost of the final product, thereby declining sales of activewear among price-sensitive consumers. Likewise, availability of counterfeit brands causes inconvenience & safety issues for customers, which adversely impact the market growth. On the contrary, growth in number of promotional activities is anticipated to create product & brand awareness, which accelerates the market growth. In addition, initiatives by various organizations such as rise in number of activewear-related campaigns and programs are presumed to expand the consumer base. Moreover, development of green textile and its use in formulation of activewear is expected to attract green consumers, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the global activewear industry on the basis of product, fabric, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into ready to wear; fashion outer, pants, & t-shirts; rash guard, wet suit, & swim wear; shoes (sports shoes, aqua shoes, and aqua socks); and fashion brand. Based on fabric, it is classified into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others (rayon and modal). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the activewear market include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., GAP Inc., Nike, Inc., North Face, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Puma Se, and Under Armour, Inc.

