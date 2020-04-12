Financial Analytics to 2022

Financial Analytics market is projected to reach $10.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include gradually increasing data intensity and utilization of financial analytics as a tool for competitive differentiation. However, safety measures and huge number of business proportions are the principal obstructions in the financial analytics market.

BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is expected to acquire the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period. Early adoption and high acceptance by several SME’s and large enterprises are some of key factors contributing to market growth in this region. APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China.

Some of the Key players in global market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, SAP, Information Builders, Deloitte, SAS, Hitachi Consulting, Tibco, Microstrategy, Fico, Teradata Corp, Symphony Teleca, Tableau Software, Rosslyn Analytics and Thomson Reuters.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

• Analytical Solutions

• Consulting and Support Services

• Data Integration Tools

• Database Management System (DBMS)

• Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and visualization tools

• Query, Reporting and Analysis

By Application:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Defence and Government

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Science

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

