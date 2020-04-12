Fingerprint Sensors to 2022

Fingerprint Sensors Market is accounted for $2.96 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.98 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period”. Factors such as growing demand for fingerprint sensors in security checks in airports and fast growth in electronic devices are fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness on security rudiments and complexity of smart phone are hampering the market.

Some of the Key players in Fingerprint Sensors market include Cyber-SIGN, 3M Cogent Inc., Ekey Biometric Systems, IrScan, Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH, Silead Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Crossmatch, Synaptics, Interlink Electronics, Safran Identity & Security (Morpho), Fingerprint Cards AB, Infineon Technologies AG, Goodix Ltd, Suprema Inc., Idex ASA, Thales SA, NEC Corporation and Apple Inc.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

• Swipe Sensor

• Touch Sensor

• Area Sensor

By Application :

• Military, Defense & Aerospace

• Smart Homes

• Mobile Devices

• Travel & Migration

• Banking & Finance

• Government & Law Enforcement

• Healthcare

