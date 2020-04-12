Fitness Equipment Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Amer Sports Corporation, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Technogym S.p.A, Nautilus, Inc., Brunswick Corporation

According to Research for Markets, the Global Fitness Equipment market is expected to grow from $11.99 billion in 2016 to reach $17.48 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing health awareness among the youth, rising obese population and increasing market initiatives for promoting good health by government and companies are some of the key factors fuelling the market. In addition, technological advancements such as wearable technologies and connected devices are fuelling the fitness equipment market. However, high costs of fitness equipments are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players in the fitness equipment market are Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Amer Sports Corporation, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Technogym S.p.A, Nautilus, Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Torque Fitness LLC, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., True Fitness Technology, Inc., Matrix Fitness, Exigo, Octane Fitness, Precor incorporated and Kettler (GB) limited.

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

End Users Covered:

• Home/Individuals

• Health Club

• Other End Users

Equipment Types Covered:

• Strength Training Equipment

• Cardiovascular Training Equipment

• Other Equipment Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

