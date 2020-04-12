Flexible Plastic Packaging Market for Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc

Whilst one of the quickest developing segments of the packaging business, flexible packaging blends the best characteristics of plastic to get a wide array of protective properties while utilizing at least material. Usually taking the form of a sachet and pouches, bag, films and overwrap, tubes, or liner, flexible packaging is characterized as any package or any piece of a package whose shape can be promptly changed.

Flexible packages are utilized for customers & institutional products as well as in industrial usage, to safeguard, market and disperse an immense range of products. Flexible plastic packaging may also be reprocessed at numerous facilities across the globe. It is a sustainable option as it utilizes fewer raw materials to conserve resources, lightweight yet firm enough to hold a big measure of product and is light to carry thus it preserves energy.

Directing the path in packaging improvement, flexible packaging adds marketability and value to non-food and food products equally. From securing extending shelf life and food safety to offering even barrier protection, heating, resealability, ease of use and outstanding printability, the industry is likely to continue to boost at an unprecedented pace in the coming years.

The flexible packaging calls for less energy to produce as well as to transport, in addition to this it renders smaller measures of greenhouse gases on its direction to the market. The flexible plastic packaging in the end results in a lesser amount of consumer waste. It helps in maintaining along with indicates freshness hence offers consumer amenities.

Made from BOPP, BOPET, polyethylene, cast polypropylene, polypropylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyvinyl chloride and polystyrene it also provides dispensing and reclosure alternatives, making it easier to store and transport/carry. Nowadays plastic packaging is offering and enabling content visibility that creates shelf appeal. It also offers the ineffective product to package ratios. The flexible plastic packagings are broadly used in the personal care products, tobacco products, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and industrial and institutional.

The worldwide market for flexible plastic packaging is expected to witness a strong growth as a result of a number of drivers influencing it such as rising demand from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry, increase in middle-class population, increasing preference of handling and convenient packaging, growing implementation of plastic flexible packaging. These aspects are fuelling the expansion of the global market flexible plastic packaging.

Referring to the latest report published by Research Report Insights the worldwide market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.7% throughout the projected period of 2017-2022. The overall market is also expected to account for a market value of approximately US$ 202 Billion through the end of the projected year 2022.

Key players such as Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., Mondi Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Ampac Holdings LLC and Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG are profiled in this research report.

